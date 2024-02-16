StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
