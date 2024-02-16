StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

