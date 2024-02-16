Head to Head Comparison: Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $365.04 million 1.03 $72.71 million $3.88 5.05 mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.00 $1.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 21.02% -36.23% 12.38% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Consensus Cloud Solutions and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.90%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

