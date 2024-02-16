Reviewing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kallo and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Savers Value Village has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.80%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Kallo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A N/A Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$8.09 million N/A N/A Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 2.21 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Kallo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kallo

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing medical information technology software. The company's products in development include Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration Engine, a software, which connects various other applications in or outside a hospital/clinic with the EMR system; Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization, a clinical-care globalization technology. Its products also include MC-Telehealth, a mobile clinic with telehealth system technology; Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of the various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a Tele-health Program that encompasses various technologies and administrative processes needed to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

