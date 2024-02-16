The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

