Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 815.83

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.30).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 810.60 ($10.24) on Friday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 652.40 ($8.24) and a one year high of GBX 812 ($10.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,244.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 773.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 746.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.38), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($439,672.46). Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

