XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Trading Up 0.6 %

XPO stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.