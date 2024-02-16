Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NVRO opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

