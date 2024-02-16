StockNews.com Upgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Strong-Buy

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $242.16 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $244.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

