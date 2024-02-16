CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CORR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

