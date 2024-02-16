StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

