Bank of America Upgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Up 7.2 %

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

MQ opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.85. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.