BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

