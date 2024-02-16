Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

