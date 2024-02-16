Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.