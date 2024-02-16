Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 2.0 %

RDI stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.