Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.61.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
