Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

