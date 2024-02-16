Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

