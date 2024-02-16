Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

