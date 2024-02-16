InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

