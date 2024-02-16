Analyzing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $73.77 million 0.81 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.33 Akerna $13.65 million 0.00 -$79.06 million ($7.10) N/A

Profitability

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Akerna -339.99% N/A -113.03%

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 122.03%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Summary

Akerna beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

