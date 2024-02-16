BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Head to Head Analysis

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $173.11 million 4.28 $78.00 million $4.35 9.47 BayFirst Financial $78.76 million 0.67 $5.70 million $1.15 11.10

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 23.91% 11.88% 1.40% BayFirst Financial 4.82% 7.22% 0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and BayFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, and other services. It operates full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

