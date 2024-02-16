AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of analysts have commented on AB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.67 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.59%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

