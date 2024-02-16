Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

