Nextracker (NXT) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nextracker to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11% Nextracker Competitors -1,580.04% -1,162.29% -23.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion $1.14 million 32.38 Nextracker Competitors $1.06 billion $7.80 million 5.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nextracker has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Nextracker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

44.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nextracker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 22 0 2.92 Nextracker Competitors 182 536 828 19 2.44

Nextracker currently has a consensus price target of $53.78, indicating a potential downside of 11.18%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 49.38%. Given Nextracker’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nextracker beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

