Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $84.20

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KROS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.23.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keros Therapeutics
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.