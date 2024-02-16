Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $84.20

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

