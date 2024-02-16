Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

