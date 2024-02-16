Financial Comparison: Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & The Competition

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.39 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.59 billion -$77.05 million 3.08

Volatility & Risk

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 0.72% -4.02% 2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 705 2135 3207 189 2.46

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.