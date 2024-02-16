Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Accuray Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.47.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Accuray
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
