Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider's stock.

Accuray Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Accuray

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $161,513.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,369,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $161,513.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,369,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,142 shares of company stock worth $323,367 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

