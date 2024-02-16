BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.61 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2,274.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 141,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

