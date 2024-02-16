Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.