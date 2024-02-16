StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.10.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
