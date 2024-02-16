Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

NYSE K opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,128,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

