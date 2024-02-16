Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $497.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
