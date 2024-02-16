Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $157.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.45.

NYSE:ARES opened at $135.18 on Monday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ares Management by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

