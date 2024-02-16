Masonite International’s (DOOR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

DOOR stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $130.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

