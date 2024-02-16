Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.70 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

