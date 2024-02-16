Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.70 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
