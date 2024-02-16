Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,919,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after buying an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after purchasing an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

