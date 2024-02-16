Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.07 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 74,229 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 80,467 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

