Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

TGS opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

