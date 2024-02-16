Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vale by 11.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,187,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 122,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 16.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.