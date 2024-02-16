Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.50.

WAT stock opened at $322.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

