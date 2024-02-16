Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 41.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alarum Technologies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

