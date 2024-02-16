Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Biogen stock opened at $223.35 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $220.07 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

