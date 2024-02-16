Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

