KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $186.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.05.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $179.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

