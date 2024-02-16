Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

