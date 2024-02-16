Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $267.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

