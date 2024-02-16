StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

