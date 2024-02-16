StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

