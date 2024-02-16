Financial Analysis: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) vs. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 7.37% 4.10% 0.32% Equity Bancshares 3.43% 11.82% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equity Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.93%. Given Flushing Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Flushing Financial pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Bancshares pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $201.74 million 1.93 $28.66 million $1.05 12.87 Equity Bancshares $227.58 million 2.28 $7.82 million $0.47 71.66

Flushing Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Equity Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. Further, the company operates an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. It operates a network of branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

